British Gas engineers to strike over working conditions

Many households could see their boiler repairs delayed as British Gas engineers and other staff go on strike from Friday for five days. The industrial action is part of on ongoing row over working conditions. Speaking to Sheffield Live! David Douglas, a regional representative for the GMB union in South Yorkshire said the hire and fire is causing stress and anxiety among employees. A spokesperson for British gas said: “Our business needs to change to survive and protect 20,000 jobs. We know change is difficult but we have offered a fair deal that has been negotiated over 300 hours with unions – where base pay and pensions are protected.” Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!