Conservatives criticise Corbyn for neutral position on Brexit

UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, criticised Jeremy Corbyn for his neutral stance on a future Brexit referendum if Labour wins the next general election. Speaking to Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed , after the special party leaders’ edition of BBC Question Time, Raab said: “How can you claim to be a leader and stay neutral on the biggest issue affecting this country in this election?” Corbyn has said acting as an “honest broker” was a “sensible way forward”.