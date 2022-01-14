Concern grows over double redline consultation

A consultation on proposed changes to bus lane hours and bus stops, as well as to how parking, waiting and loading restrictions are enforced on Ecclesall Road has attracted of concerns by business owners and residents. Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for climate change, environment and transport told Sheffield Live! the proposal aims to improve bus services in the area. But some business owners fear the scheme will have a huge impact on their businesses. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!