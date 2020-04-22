City charity steps up support for survivors of human trafficking

Sheffield based anti-trafficking charity City Hearts are adapting their support for those now facing the challenges of lockdown. With reports of increased domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis and additional trauma for those who have previously been in controlling relationships the charity is providing telephone and online support. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to City Hearts development manager Kirsty Allan.
