Castlegate excavation begins

A major excavation of the site of Sheffield’s castle has begun and will be the first significant archaeological dig in the area for over two decades. The castle is thought to have been built between the 11th and 12th Century and was demolished at the end of the Civil War in the 17th Century. A team from Wessex Archaeology will excavate eleven trenches across the site to try to piece together its origins and history.
