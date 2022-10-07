Businesses calls for more police patrol on Abbeydale Road

Businesses on Abbeydale Road have accused South Yorkshire police of not doing enough to prevent crime in the area after a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries. Last week a burglar raided Heaven Beauty on Abbeydale Road and attempted to enter other shops in the area. Superintendent Benn Kemp of South Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst we have seen residential burglaries reduce by 14 per cent, we’re aware of a small, recent increase in business burglary, specifically on and near Abbeydale Road and I would like to reassure businesses and nearby residents that we’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to find those responsible and offer support.” Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!