Activists call to restore axed bus services

Transport campaigners mounted a protest earlier this week outside the South Yorkshire Combine Mayoral Authority’s offices on Broad Street. The bus service cancellations include routes 18 and 53 in Sheffield and came into force on Sunday 2 October. Meersbrook residents, speaking to Sheffield Live!, said it would leave people struggling to attend hospital appointments or to take children to school. Baillor Jalloh reports.
