60 year old runs 60 miles for charity

Jonathan Trezise, a civil engineer from Sheffield, has run sixty miles in a long distance charity race. Managing to finish ninth out of 13 contestants Jonathan completed the race in 15 hours and 56 minutes. He received an award for oldest contestant and has raised just under £1,000 for his chosen charity, Christian Aid, which will go towards alleviation of suffering in poorer countries. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
