Public bench is talking point in Winter Gardens

Sheffield’s first Talking Bench, located in the Winter Gardens, has proved a conversation starter and the concept could be rolled out across the city. Talking Benches was one of the winning ideas submitted to mental health charity Sheffield Flourish, and is a project to reduce loneliness and to improve social connections and wellbeing. The originator, Sheffield resident Sharon Tabberer, said the idea came from her father’s struggle to strike up conversation as he has grown older. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!