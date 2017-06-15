Freedom for the Wolf UK premier at Sheffield Doc/Fest

Among new films premiered at this year’s Sheffield International Documentary Film Festival is a hard hitting take on how freedom struggles are changing the world. Sheffield Doc/Fest attracts some of the biggest film makers to the city with over 3,000 people registered to participated in the five day event. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Rupert Russell, writer and director of Freedom for the Wolf.
