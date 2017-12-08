Film makers invited to support Sheffield Channel 4 bid

Sheffield Council have commissioned a video showcase to highlight the talent and diversity of the city in a bid to attract the Channel 4 broadcaster and are asking local filmmakers to contribute material. The Department for Culture Media and Sport is reviewing the submissions to a recent consultation on the relocation out of London of part or all the public service channel and Sheffield is among the cities pitching to host it. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to director and producer Phil Cheshire of While Away Productions.