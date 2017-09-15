Doncaster Knights sign Sheffield lad

Doncaster Knights have signed rising rugby union professional and Sheffield lad Curtis Wilson, who was until recently with Sheffield Eagles under a short term deal. The 25 year old winger has signed a season long contract with the Knights who currently sit in the top half of the championship table. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke exclusively to Curtis Wilson about the move.