Discounted starter homes to be built in Sheffield and Rotherham

The government has confirmed funding for thousands of homes to help first-time buyers get on to the property ladder with Sheffield and Rotherham among 30 local authority partnerships selected. The investment is part of the £1.2bn “Starter Homes Land Fund” for new developments on brownfield sites. Starter Homes are new homes built exclusively for first-time buyers between 23 and 40 years old at a discount of at least 20% below market value. The first properties are due to go on sale in 2018. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!