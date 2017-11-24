DEWA Project highlights protection gap for women asylum seekers

Refugee support group the DEWA Project are partnering with mental health practitioners and solicitors to assist women asylum seekers who have suffered sexual or domestic violence. The Home Office Gender Asylum Plan has recognised that woman asylum seekers should be provided with access to trauma counselling and asylum rights information and should not have to relate their story in front of their children or to a male interviewers or interpreter. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
