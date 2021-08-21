Yorkshire schools join plastic waste art campaign

Children across the UK have transformed thousands of plastic bottle tops into stunning art murals, as part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about plastic waste. Fifty five schools from across Yorkshire took part in the recycling campaign including Thurcroft Infants School in Rotherham which has been named among the top ten finalists in the competition for its fish sculpture created from plastic bottle tops, recycled chicken wire, bubble wrap and garden cones. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!