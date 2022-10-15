Winter Gardens art installation marks festival of Sukkot

A city centre art installation has been brought together by PhD researcher Max Munday and community members to mark the Jewish festival of Sukkot. A temporary structure has been built in the Winter Gardens inspired by the shelters created by ancient Jews to provide protection in the desert after fleeing slavery in Egypt. Members of the public are invited to participate in reflecting on their past, their memories and their hopes. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Max Munday.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..