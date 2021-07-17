Turning the Tide democracy campaign to launch in Sheffield

A new democracy campaign calling for decentralisation of powers is to have its North of England launch in Sheffield. Cross-party campaign organisation Unlock Democracy is joining with Sheffield for Democracy to host the launch event. Organisers say the campaign aims to give powers back to local communities that have been stripped away over the last four decades. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..