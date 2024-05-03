Tom Hunt: Labour pleased with election results

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt, speaking to Sheffield Live! said Labour were pleased with the local election results with the party gaining five seats overall. Sheffield will remain with no overall control, Labour having 35 councillors out of 84 seats. The Lib Dems lost two seats overall and are down to 27. The Greens are unchanged with 14 seats. Eight councillors sit as Independents. The Tories lost their only seat, with Stocksbridge and Upper Don a Labour gain. Baillor Jalloh reports.