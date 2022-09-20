Sheffield’s waterfront festival returns

Hundreds gathered at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays at the weekend for the return of the popular Sheffield Waterfront Festival. The free family friendly event offered a range of activities including boat trips, canoe and paddle boarding tasters, drumming and circus workshops, arts and crafts, and food market stalls. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Jade Wilkes, community outreach and engagement co-ordinator at Sheffield Canal and River Trust.