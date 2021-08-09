Sheffield students union rated best for fourth year running

The University of Sheffield has been awarded the What Uni student choice award for best students union for the fourth consecutive year. Over 41,000 student reviews from across the UK are taken into account for the award with the the union praised for its cinema, shops, study areas, a wide range of food outlets and excellent student activities. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Taylor Ogle, international community officer at the University of Sheffield Students Union.
