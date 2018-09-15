Sheffield hosts community media conference

Over 150 delegates from community media organisations across the UK and Europe gathered in Sheffield for the annual conference of the Community Media Association. The sector body, headquartered in Sheffield since 1991, is celebrating 35 years since its founding in 1983. The event brings together people involved in community-led radio, TV and online media to promote local and community voices, creative expression and access to information. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
