Sheffield Council projects £18 million over spend in 2022/23

Sheffield’s Liberal Democrats are calling on Sheffield Council to take rapid action on its project overspend or risk central government commissioners taking charge. Official papers prepared for the forthcoming meeting of the Council’s finance committee has revealed the local authority is set to overspend by £18 million this financial year. Labour councillor Brian Lodge, co-chair of the finance committee, told Sheffield Live! that tough decisions will be made in the coming weeks to reduce the projected deficit.
