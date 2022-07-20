Race equality commission calls for action to tackle racism

The report of the Independent Commission into Racism and Racial Disparities in Sheffield sets out a series of recommendations and actions for Sheffield to become an anti-racist city. The report of the commission follows two years of consultations, addressing a wide range of issues and calls for key organisations in Sheffield to come together around a comprehensive plan of action. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to chair of the commission Professor Kevin Hylton.