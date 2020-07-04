Pubs and venues prepare for lockdown easing

Pubs and other hospitality venues are set to reopen from this weekend but with distancing and other measures in place bars to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Maurice Champeau, manager of Crookes Social Club has welcomed the news but told Sheffield Live! the venue will have to drop its indoor capacity by 40 per cent and has converted the outdoor bowling green for customer use. Azz Mohammed reports.
