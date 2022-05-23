Euro 2022 roadshow comes to Sheffield

The Women’s Euro 2022 Roadshow brought hundreds of families and fans to a showcase in the Peace Gardens of the best of football, fitness and music. Sheffield is among the host cities for the Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament which is set to kick off in July. Organisers are aiming to inspire more communities, particularly young people and families, to get involved in the biggest European women’s sport event in history. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!