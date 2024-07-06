Cost of living and local transport key issues, says Abtisam Mohamed

Newly elected MP for Sheffield Central, Abtisam Mohamed, told Sheffield Live! the cost of living crisis and local transport were key concerns for Sheffielders. She also pledged to press for early implementation of Labour’s manifesto commitment to recognition of a Palestinian state. Speaking after the election, she paid tribute to former Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield. Sangita Basudev reports.
