Contact tracing piloted in Heeley and Meersbrook

A group of retired doctors, GPs and former public health directors have completed a trial phase in Heeley and Meersbrook of a community contract tracing project that aims to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The pioneering scheme has been coordinated with local GPs to engage with individuals who have been infected with Covid-19 together with their recent contacts and to train community-based volunteers to offer personal support and guidance. The initiative has benefited from support of local community organisation, Heeley Development Trust, who have already been providing food, medicines and other support for vulnerable people in the neighbourhood. Building on the lessons learned, the scheme could be rolled out further across Sheffield and elsewhere. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to retired GP, Dr Jack Czauderna.