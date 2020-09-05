Cafe owner welcomes end to government eat out scheme

A London Road cafe owner has said she is pleased the government’s eat out to help out scheme has ended as too many customers abused the offer by bringing takeaway boxes and ordering more than they need. Asia Javed, owner of Desi Cafe on London Road told Sheffield Live! they had welcomed the scheme initially but found it put a lot of pressure on staff and regular customers. The government scheme gave diners 50 percent off up to £10 and was praised by others as a success. Baillor Jalloh reports.