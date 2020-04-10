Black community organisations unite to support the vulnerable

Organisations and volunteers from Sheffield’s Black community have come together to support vulnerable people across the city. Adira Mental Health and Wellbeing Services, Gems Hygiene Cleaning Services, Sheffield African and Caribbean Mental Health Association, Church of God Prophecy, SADDACA and New Testament Church of God have joined together to provide fresh food, hot meals and other support for vulnerable people. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
