Anti-racism activists show solidarity with England footballers

Stand Up To Racism Sheffield gathered outside Umix centre and other city locations to take to the knee at the weekend in support of England footballers. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukaya Saka suffered racial abused after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Yasmin Plews, co-founder of Take The Knee Sheffield.
