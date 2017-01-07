Winners announced at Sheffield’s international junior squash tournament

Denis Gilevskiy, the first Irish finalist since 1920, was among the winners at the British Junior Open Squash Championship held in Sheffield this week. The competition is one of the most prestigious events in the junior squash calendar with the best young players from around the world battling it out for the coveted titles. Held annually in Sheffield across three venues the championship attracts more than four hundred competitors representing over thirty nations. The titles include eight age categories from under 13s to under 19s for both boys and girls. Sheffield Live! reporter Sham Powell spoke to under 13s boys championship winner, Denis Gilevskiy.