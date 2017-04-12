Thousands of children on scout waiting list

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News , , , , , , ,
PRINT
A A A

The Scout Organisation have reported a waiting list of over 51,000 children due to a shortage of adult volunteers. Chief Scout Bear Grylls said it was a “challenge” to recruit more adult volunteers to support youngsters wanting to become Scouts, Beavers, Cubs or Explorers. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake reports from Hesley Wood Scouting Association.