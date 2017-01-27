Street food festival planned for Chinese New Year

Food, Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News , ,
PRINT
A A A

Street City, Sheffield’s Street Food Night Festival are organising a weekend of activities on Ecclesall Road to celebrate the Chinese New Year, including food, drinks, music and entertainment. The Chinese New Year, marks the lunar new year and is a major festival in Chinese communities around the world. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Street City organisers, Niall Gordon and Cherise Hatfield.