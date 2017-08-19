Sheffield Sharks captain takes on double role

The Sheffield Sharks have announced they will extend captain Mike Tuck’s contract for the 2017/18 season but with an extra twist. The 6’7″ power forward has held the role of captain for the last five years and has recently been given a marketing role with the Sharks alongside his playing career.  Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!