Sheffield legend Joe Cocker story told in new biopic

Entertainment, Front Page, Music, National News, Photo, Sheffield News , , ,
PRINT
A A A

New documentary Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul features never-before-seen footage of the Sheffield soul and blues legend including backstage at the celebrated 1969 Woodstock Festival. The recently released film, which was on show at Sheffield Doc/Fest tracks the star’s musical career and difficult journey to sobriety with archive footage and interviews with close associates. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to film director John Edginton.