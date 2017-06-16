Sheffield legend Joe Cocker story told in new biopic

New documentary Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul features never-before-seen footage of the Sheffield soul and blues legend including backstage at the celebrated 1969 Woodstock Festival. The recently released film, which was on show at Sheffield Doc/Fest tracks the star’s musical career and difficult journey to sobriety with archive footage and interviews with close associates. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to film director John Edginton.
