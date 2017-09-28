Referendum favours independence for Iraqi Kurdistan

Community leader, Ali Wartty, told Sheffield Live! that many in the Kurdish community support the vote for independence of Iraqi Kurdistan but there remain questions over the referendum’s timing. The controversial ballot resulted in an overwhelming vote of 92 per cent in favour of secession on a 73 per cent turnout from the 3.3m population, according to the electoral commission overseeing the vote. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
