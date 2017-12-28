Muslim charity feeds the homeless on Christmas Day

Young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association in Sheffield spent Christmas Day visiting hospitals and feeding the homeless as part of their pledge to help the weak and vulnerable. Volunteers handed out food packages to homeless people and visited Northern General Hospital with gifts such as chocolate and flowers for patients without family members to visit them. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jallor spoke to Saeed Nazir, youth leader for Ahmadiyya Sheffield.
