Doc/Fest welcomes Oscar winner to Sheffield

Oscar winning director Vanessa Roth brought her new film Daughters of Destiny to Sheffield Doc/Fest ahead of its launch on Netflix this summer. Daughters of Destiny follows some of rural India’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children as they grow up in the Shanti Bhavan project. The film is an exploration of poverty, discrimination, opportunity and the search for purpose. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Vanessa Roth.
