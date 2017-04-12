Circus School offers a taste of the big top

Sheffield youngsters have been given the opportunity to hone their juggling, unicycle and trapeze skills at Greentop Circus during the Easter holiday. The Sheffield-based community circus provides young people with access to specialist training and facilities to give them an insight into circus art and life under the big top. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
