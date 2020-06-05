Totley boy raise over 100k for charity

Nine year old Tobias Weller of Totley, who has cerebral palsy, has raised over £100,000 with his Marathon Challenge having set a target of £500 to support local charities. Tobias completed 70 days of walking covering 26.2 miles on the street outside his home on Sunday. The funds are to be split between his special school Paces and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!