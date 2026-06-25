Former pub to become new home for Sheffield Live!

A disused Sheffield city centre pub is set to be re-opened as a live arts and community media centre following acquisition for Sheffield Live!, the city’s community radio and television operation. The former Tap and Barrel, on Castlegate, will be renovated to accommodate radio, TV and podcasting studios, a public cafe and bar, and performance space for artists and promoters.

Sheffield Community Media, which hosts Sheffield Live! radio and TV, has purchased the former public house with the support of social investment lender, The Key Fund. It plans to raise further investment from a community shares issue to refurbish the bar and performance spaces. The building is situated at the corner of the former site of Sheffield’s mediaeval castle, built on the Sheaf Field from which the city takes its name. The neighbourhood is undergoing major renovation including plans for a new urban park to open next year.

Steve Buckley of Sheffield Community Media said: “Acquisition of the former Tap and Barrel meets our long held ambition to find a space for live performance, community arts and social enterprise that can integrate with our broadcast media facilities. We are inviting people to get involved and we welcome expressions of interest in use of the space and contributing to the project.”

Sangita Basudev, co-founder of Sheffield Live! said: “We are excited to be moving to this iconic location, on the site of Sheffield’s former castle and opposite Lady’s Bridge, the first bridge across the River Don. With Castlegate now part of the city centre conservation area we look forward to developing our role in promoting local heritage and connecting communities.”

Tchiyiwe Chihana, director of African Voices Platform, a partner in the project, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our work with Sheffield Live! and to contribute to a new space for community arts that will showcase our city’s diverse talent and enterprise.

Castlegate has a growing cluster of cultural activities from grassroots projects, like RiteTrax and Delicious Clam on Exchange Street, to major new arts facilities on Commercial Street, including the planned S1 Artspace visual arts gallery and Harmony Works centre for music education.

Sheffield Community Media has benefitted from support with concept design from the University of Sheffield School of Architecture and has been assisted by Co-ops UK in developing the investment model. It looks to build on these and other partnerships with plans for a year round programme of cultural events and activities.

As a community benefit society, Sheffield Community Media is preparing to launch a community investment offer inviting people who care about Sheffield’s culture, heritage and social enterprise to take an ownership stake in this ambitious new creative hub contributing to the regeneration of Sheffield’s historic core.

Sheffield Community Media is inviting interested parties to get in touch by writing to: info@sheffieldlive.org

