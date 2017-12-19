Sheffield charity manager retires after seventeen years

Charity worker, Sara Saxon, who came to Sheffield from Palestine over 30 years ago is retiring after seventeen years of service at SAVTE, which teaches English as a second language. Sara came to England as a refugee with no understanding of English and through her charity work has helped thousands of others in Sheffield to learn English and to become less isolated. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
