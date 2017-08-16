Rotherham youth worker in running for national award

Nicola Harding, who works at Rotherham’s Myplace performance youth and arts centre, has been shortlisted for the title Young Worker of The Year in the Youth Matters Awards 2017. Harding joins a shortlist with four other young workers from across the country, each of whom have shown outstanding commitment to supporting young people. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
