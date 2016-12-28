Bare Legs Brian gets his kilt on for 2017

Former teacher Brian Jackson from Greenhill, Sheffield has pledged to wear a kilt for the whole of 2017 to raise money for motor neurone disease. Brian is known as Bare Legs Brian after undertaking a similar campaign back in 2015 when he wore shorts all year round. Brian’s wife died from motor neurone disease and he is determined to raise money for this fatal disease. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
