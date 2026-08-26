“Sheffield Live! Brings life to the Community”: In Conversation with Mauricio, Presenter of Latino Times

Mauricio, host of Latino Times on Sheffield Live! each Monday between 5 and 7pm, has lived in Sheffield since 1975.

Originally from Chile, Mauricio uses his radio show to highlight a variety of music genres from countries in Latin America. His show gives the opportunity for “everyone to listen to and learn more about the variety of the music from South America.”

Mauricio has worked many different jobs throughout his life such as being a waiter, a bin man, a graphic designer and so much more. He joined Sheffield Live! after being introduced by a friend, who he later presented the show with.

At the time, he was studying Communication Arts and became particularly skilled in interview techniques. Mauricio then adapted his skills from this course into his radio show as he was made aware that “there were no shows on Sheffield Live! that spotlighted Hispanic music and culture”.

Latino Times was launched in 2009 and is described by Mauricio as a show of many parts.

He told us: “Within the show you listen to a soul show, and R&B show, and a rock show all in one”.

His most recent show included a range of music in genres such as rock, samba, jazz and folk music.

Mauricio also uses his platform to “talk about the politics going on in Latin America… so people can learn a little bit more about the world”.

Mauricio acknowledges that after the Covid 19 lockdown, community radio had to adapt to restrictions and was not as active in that time, but he is “really happy I’ve been doing the show for all these years… because Sheffield Live! is the perfect community project.”

When talking to Mauricio about his favourite genres of music, he said: “I like all sorts of music, except from Reggaeton… I love heavy rock”.

Mauricio believes Sheffield Live! is an important institution as it “brings life to the community and gives a voice to every group… It gives the diverse Sheffield community a voice.”