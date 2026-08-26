“I Can’t Wait to See What Happens Next”: In conversation with Rob Wellington, Presenter of Mid-afternoon Memories

Rob presents his show, Mid-afternoon Memories from 3-5pm on Sheffield Live!

His show follows a 2 part model: “the first hour is full of Motown music and the second hour has a different theme each week”.

One of Rob’s recent themes was “The Accommodation Playlist”, where he talked about the iconic Park Hill Flats in Sheffield City Center, and did a shout out “to all those who are listening from cramped student flats”.

Rob has been doing his show for the past 10 years, and originally hosted it during the “graveyard shift” starting at 11pm, where it was named “Midnight Memories” before he moved to an earlier time slot.

Outside of Sheffield Live!, Rob is a taxi driver in Sheffield and has also been a DJ for thirty years. Rob has DJ’d at school discos, hotels, birthday parties and weddings all across the city.

Rob told us he is “very excited” about Sheffield Live! moving to 42 Waingate and has been helping out frequently with the renovation work. He is particularly excited to “see what the new radio studios will look like” and eventually record his show from there, where he has pleasant memories of visiting when it was the Tap and Barrel pub.

When talking about why Sheffield Live! is so important to Rob, he told us he appreciates “how varied the shows are” and often listens to it whilst he is driving his taxi, messaging fellow presenters to comment on their shows. He especially enjoys radio shows that feature Reggae music and Northern Soul.