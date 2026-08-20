Democracy Now! documentary showing in Sheffield

Amy Goodman, host of Democracy Now! brings new documentary film Steal This Story, Please! to Sheffield in partnership with Sheffield Live!

Democracy Now! produces a daily, global, independent news hour hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. They report daily on international political breaking news and aim to highlight a diverse range of voices and community.

Sheffield Live! has been a broadcast partner with Democracy Now since 2014, being the first community TV channel in the UK to carry the daily broadcast. Sheffield Live! recently hosted two ‘Live from Sheffield’ productions of Democracy Now with Amy Goodman.

The film Steal this story, please! follows Goodman’ quest to expose stories of international importance that have been under-reported by mainstream media.

The documentary film takes us behind the scenes with Amy, the granddaughter of an Orthodox rabbi, raised in a tradition of asking hard questions, as she navigates a news landscape reshaped by technology, corporate consolidation, and political assaults on truth itself.

Partnered with Sheffield Live!, Steal this story, please!, will have a screening at Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema on Monday 31st August at 6pm as part of the Showroom’s DocNights series.