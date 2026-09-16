In conversation with Rob Speranza

Rob Speranza has been involved with Sheffield Live! since its early days, helping establish its television side alongside the station’s existing radio operation.

“I did help initially found the television element of Sheffield Live! Sheffield Live! was a radio station for many years before I had anything to do with it.”

The move into television involved significant lobbying, meetings and fundraising, with Rob becoming a company director during the process.

“It was a lot of lobbying and a lot of work. When you’re approached to be a director of a company, there is a lot to do. There were countless meetings, so many meetings, strategy and raising money and all that kind of stuff. I primarily managed money and made content.”

Today, his role is focused heavily on the development of Sheffield Live’s new premises at the old Tap and Barrel pub, which is undergoing extensive refurbishment.

“We’re looking at tenders and costs every week now, where the board is meeting every two weeks, to figure out the right method and the right costs. They’re raising money.”

Despite the practical challenges, Rob sees the new building as an exciting opportunity for Sheffield Live! and the wider cultural scene in Castlegate and Sheffield more generally.

“It’s an exciting time,” he said, with the board also looking ahead to events including the upcoming Castlegate Festival.

Outside Sheffield Live, Rob has spent more than two decades working as a filmmaker. He also runs the South Yorkshire Filmmakers Network (the SYFN), which has grown considerably since its creation.

“The network has grown to be the largest network for filmmakers outside of London now. This has been going on for 22 years.”

His work at the SYFN involves independent filmmaking, promotional films, education and film programming. He has made seven feature films as either a producer or line producer, while also directing short films.

“I’ve made seven feature films as either a producer or a line producer. But I also direct and I’ve been directing a few shorts.”

His relationship with Sheffield began in 1996, when he moved to the city to study for a master’s degree at the University of Sheffield. His academic work eventually developed into a PhD examining the relationship between film and poetry.

“I got my doctorate in 2004 but instead of going down the educational route entirely, I still do it part time.”

For Rob, his filmmaking background and work running the SYFN have also shaped his approach to Sheffield Live, particularly its role in giving people a platform.

“So it’s all about listening and trying to pay attention to what your audience wants and then providing a platform for them, and Sheffield Live has done that.”

Looking ahead, Rob is particularly excited about Sheffield Live!’s influence as it moves to its new home.

“I think there’s a lot of possibility in that building. I think it can rapidly expand between the studio work and the pub and what looks like could be a nice beer garden.”

Ultimately, he hopes the new space will contribute to Sheffield’s growing cultural scene.

“I want to see that continue to expand and I want to see people respond to that and head in that direction when it starts to become less under construction and become an established community space.”