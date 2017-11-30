Zimbabweans abroad warned on complacency

Political analyst and community worker, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda, in an interview with Sheffield Live!, has cautioned Zimbabweans abroad not to get too excited about the new government. With the resignation of 93 year old Robert Mugabe after 37 years of rule many are hoping for wider political change, but new president Emmerson Mnangagwa has questions to answer about his role in episodes of political brutality and repression under the previous regime. Baillor Jalloh reports.