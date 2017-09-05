Young bus users offered first time advice

As the new academic year kicks off, bus operator Stagecoach Yorkshire are providing tips and advice to help parents prepare their children for bus travel to and from school. The campaign is aimed at schoolchildren who will be catching buses for the first time on their own. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to John Young, commercial director for Stagecoach Yorkshire.
